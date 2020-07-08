LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 856 newly confirmed cases and nine more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 21,957 cases and 515 deaths. The county said 9,072 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 506 county residents being treated in the hospital Wednesday, with 122 in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 654 newly confirmed cases and 21 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 16,586 cases and 293 deaths. The county reported an estimated 9,072 had recovered.
There were 501 county residents being treated in the hospital Wednesday, with 160 in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 125 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality, bringing countywide totals to 3,982 cases and 51 deaths. The county also reported 1,767 remained under quarantine and 2,165 had recovered.
There were 79 county residents being treated in the hospital Wednesday, with 31 in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 268,613 Riverside County residents had been tested, 167,108 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 75,307 Ventura County residents had been tested.