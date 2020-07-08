Comments
LAKE PIRU (CBSLA) — A 3-year-old girl was found Wednesday floating alone on a rented boat in Lake Piru, authorities said.
The rental company said workers realized the boat was overdue and went out searching for it. Once they got to the boat, they found the toddler and called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department at about 4:38 p.m.
Deputies said they were working under the assumption that an unidentified adult went overboard. An air unit and drones were on the scene and a dive team and boat were said to be on the way.
The child was said to be unharmed as deputies worked to identify her and find her next of kin.