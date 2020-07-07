LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — SoFi Stadium has been the talk of the town for the past four years and with the opening just around the corner, Los Angeles residents can be part of it.
“We think we have roles and positions for everybody of all skillsets and expertise,” Jason Gannon, SoFi managing director, said.
The new 300-acre, multi-billion dollar stadium and entertainment complex has started to staff up and is looking to hire more than 3,000 new team members to help make SoFi the best stadium in the world.
“These jobs range from event-day ticket taking and parking and cashier type positions to non-event days, maintenance and security type roles,” Gannon said. “We’re looking to hire our positions to really serve, not only the stadium itself, but also the entire development.”
A listing of available job openings can be found online.
“This project is at a global level in terms of sports entertainment,” Gannon said. “And, really, this is an opportunity kind of be a part of that right here in the heart of Los Angeles.”