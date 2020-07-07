LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The West Nile virus reemerged in the Southland on Tuesday, with the city of Long Beach reporting its first human case of the year.

The patient is a person in their 60s and is currently in the hospital, according to the city’s health department.

This is the second case of West Nile virus reported in California this year. The first occurred in Stanislaus County in the Central Valley.

“While the world is focused on COVID-19 prevention and response, this is an important reminder that we continue to see cases of West Nile virus most years in Long Beach,” said City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis. “We cannot let our guard down against mosquito-borne diseases.”

West Nile is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and there are cases found in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC.

Health officials warned residents to take precautions against the virus, such as disposing of standing water than can attract insects.

Symptoms of the virus can include fever, body aches, rash, nausea, vomiting and headache. Most people who become infected have no symptoms, but about one in 150 may develop a more serious disease, such as brain inflammation or paralysis, according to the city.

