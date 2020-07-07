This year marked the first time the group had scored a coveted TNT Fireworks permit after trying for five years. Matrix earned more than $60,000, and half would be theirs. Each day, the money was carefully put away. But business was booming on the 4th, so thousands of dollars piled up in the cash box. Once it got dark, someone took advantage of that.

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Around $10,000 was stolen from a fireworks sale in Anaheim on Saturday that would have benefitted the young ice skaters of Matrix Synchronized Skating.

Ewing said she following the man, who ripped $10,000 in cash from another mom’s hands.

“We were all screaming for help, but the fireworks were so loud nobody could hear us,” said Kellie Ewing, a mom who helped with the sales. “We were trying to dial 911. I could not even get through.”

“These jerks just want to come and take everything for free,” she said. “There are so many things they can make money on and they just want to steal from kids.”