SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 1,010 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Tuesday.

The county’s total number of cases now stands at 18,892 cases while the total number of fatalities rose to 369.

The caseload reported Tuesday reflects specimen collections dating back two weeks, Orange County CEO Frank Kim said.

The number of hospitalized patients jumped from 634 on Monday to 659 on Tuesday, with the number of patients in intensive care increasing from 203 to 224.

“The numbers are going to stay high for the next seven days,” Kim said.

According to Kim, the rise in infections was expected to occur as officials relaxed restrictions.

The county is also monitoring a significant rise in infections in the 25 to 34 age group.

“They’re number one with a bullet,” Kim said. “They all kind of left the gate at the same time, but (25-to 34-year-olds) are winning the race by a mile now.”

On Monday, Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said events such as Memorial Day weekend gatherings and protests stemming from the George Floyd killing likely led the increase.

On June 18, there were six specimens that led to COVID-19 positive diagnoses and 125 by June 24. The positive cases steadily climbed to 196 on June 26 before decreasing.

“That would be the incubation period,” Bartlett said of the two- to three-week incubation period for the virus before symptoms emerge.

“How do you go from one week you’ve got two and a week later 159? There’s something that was a trigger point to have that kind of an increase and those are dates the specimen was collected, which makes sense when they’re getting sick two or three weeks out.”

To date, the county has performed 278,696 tests and has 8,867 documented recoveries.

