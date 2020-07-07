SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — San Bernardino National Forest officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest seen leaving the Mount R Fire that erupted Friday afternoon.
Investigators have determined the preliminary cause of the Mount R Fire was related to target shooting.
According to officials, a person or persons were seen in a black sedan Audi with a broken left taillight leaving the fire’s point of origin along City Creek Road.
The person or persons are suspected of using high-powered rifles, potentially with calibers of .30-06, .45-70, or .223.
The 58-acre Mount R Fire began shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, off City Creek Road, east of Highway 330, near the “R,” a hillside University of Redlands emblem visible from campus.
It is currently 100% contained.
Anyone with information of a person or persons who shoots these caliber rifles and frequents City Creek Road (1N09), please call Forest Service Law Enforcement at 909-383-5651.