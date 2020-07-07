COVINA (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at a Covina coin laundromat.
A woman told police she had seen the man touching himself inside the laundromat, 314 N. Azusa Ave., at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. She said he came up behind her and surprised her, then ejaculated on her leg and clothes, according to Covina police.
The man was described as a white man about 5-foot-5 with a thin build, between 25 and 30 years old, with a goatee and brown hair. He wore a light-colored T-shirt with the letters “P E P” on the back, a fisherman-style hat, gray shorts and flip-flop sandals.
He was seen driving away in a white, newer-model work truck with rails for holding tools and ladders.
Anyone with information about the man or crime can contact Covina police Detective Ramirez at (626) 384-5621.