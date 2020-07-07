Lakers' Dwight Howard Will Play In Orlando, Plans To Donate Salary To Breathe Again CampaignThe Lakers center said in an interview Monday night that he will be joining the team in Orlando for the restart.

Dodgers Announce 60-Game Schedule For Shortened 2020 SeasonLos Angeles will kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, July 23 against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day in a nationally televised 7:08 p.m. game at Dodger Stadium.

Report: LAFC Star Carlos Vela Opting Out Of MLS Is Back TournamentThe 31-year-old's wife is pregnant and he is opting to stay in behind with her and their 3-year-old son while the team travels to Florida.