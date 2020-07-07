Comments
CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – One man was killed and a second man was critically injured in a violent two-vehicle crash on a major Culver City street early Tuesday morning.
The fiery wreck occurred before 5:43 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard, near the intersection with Howard Hughes Parkway. One car burst into flames and a second rolled on impact, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.
The driver of the car which rolled died at the scene, the fire department said. The driver of the car which caught fire was able to get out. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
No names were released. The cause and circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.
Sepulveda Boulevard was shut down.