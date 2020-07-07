Comments
VENTURA (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man who broke into a house that was being fumigated and stole a safe containing thousands in cash and other valuables.
Police say the man broke into a home in the 9500 block of Las Cruces Street at about 1 a.m. on June 25.
The home was being fumigated, so the man apparently took precautions by donning a gas mask before breaking in.
Surveillance video captured the man carrying a safe. Police say the safe contained $20,000 in cash, citizenship papers, jewelry and antiques.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the break-in can call the Ventura Police Department.