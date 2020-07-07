CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) – A man was found shot to death in a crashed car in Willowbrook late Monday night.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the 300 block of Piru Street found the victim with gunshot wounds inside a car which had crashed into a fence just after 11 p.m.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s department reports. His name was not released.

A neighbor told deputies that six or seven gunshots were heard prior to the crash.

There’s no word on a motive. No suspect information has been released.

