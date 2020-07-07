RESEDA (CBSLA) — A man in his 60s died after being critically injured in a Tuesday evening house fire in Reseda.
The fire was reported at about 6:55 p.m. in the 7700 block of Aura Avenue, near the intersection of Keswick Street and Tampa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The department said firefighters encountered excessive storage conditions inside the home when they arrived on scene, delaying access to the building.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was pulled out of the fire and taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.
It took 36 firefighters about 15 minutes to fully extinguish the blaze in the one-story, single-family home.
Arson investigators were dispatched to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.