HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The Laugh Factory In Hollywood will unveil a massive Black Lives Matter mural Tuesday afternoon honoring those who have lost their lives to police brutality.

The 148-foot mural, commissioned by Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu, is purported to be the largest in the nation paying tribute to BLM.

“This mural is an important avenue for Black artists to present societal challenges in a public and impactful way through the lens of their experiences,” Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada said.

It was created by five Black artists: Alexandra Allie Belisle, Amanda Ferrell Hale, Noah Humes, PeQue Brown and Shplinton.

The unveiling will take place at 1 p.m. at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Laurel Avenue.

The Laugh Factory has served as a staging area for a number of significant Black Lives Matter and Black Women Lead events over the last two months, company officials said, with thousands of people gathering outside the club in the streets of Hollywood to call for change to provide equal justice under the law for all Americans.

In mid-June, a mural to commemorate both the Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ movements was painted on Hollywood Boulevard, between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive.

The words “All Black Lives Matter” were painted ahead of a massive anti-racism march on June 14 which brought out tens of thousands of people marching in solidarity with the LGBTQ community to call for justice for black LGBTQ people.

The mural included colors of the rainbow flag and transgender pride flag.

City crews began to scrub off the mural before L.A. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell ordered they stop. He then introduced a motion to create a permanent space commemorating the June 14 protest.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)