LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — A 29-year-old sheriff’s department employee surrendered to investigators Tuesday after being accused of engaging in sexual activity with a detainee at a women’s jail in Lynwood.
Roy’ce Bass was working as a non-sworn custody agent at Century Regional Detention Facility, 11705 Alameda St., when he allegedly engaged in sexual activity with at least one detainee between August 2017 and January 2018, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“The Sheriff’s Department finds these allegations deeply troubling,” the department said in Tuesday statement. “We are committed to transparency and holding our employees fully accountable.”
Bass was charged with four counts of engaging in a sexual activity with a detainee, the department said.
Bass was booked at the Marina Del Rey Station and released on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 13.