LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – This weekend, the city of Los Angeles will reopen its household hazardous waste disposal centers after shuttering them more than three-and-a-half-months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All seven Solvents Automotive Flammables and Electronic (SAFE) disposal centers will reopen this Saturday, the L.A. Sanitation & Environment department (LASAN) announced Tuesday.
The centers have been closed since March 21.
Customers are advised to arrive early and expect long wait times due to more stringent safety protocols.
“In the early stages of the safer at home order, we asked Angelenos to temporarily store their residential hazardous waste and e-waste,” LASAN Executive Director Enrique C. Zaldivar said in a statement. “Now they can once again safely dispose of any hazardous materials and e-waste they generate.”
On weekends, SAFE centers are for household waste only. Small businesses need to make a weekday appointment.
SAFE centers process 11 million pounds of household waste and e-waste annually, according to LASAN.
For a full list of acceptable materials accepted by SAFE centers, click here.