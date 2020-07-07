LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The county Department of Public Health announced Tuesday a voluntary text message-based survey that will send weekly health inquiries to participants in hopes of better tracking the impact of the coronavirus in specific communities.

Residents are able to participate in the “Angelenos in Action” survey. The results will remain confidential.

In a statement, public health director Barbara Ferrer called it “an easy way for people to get involved in helping us slow the spread of COVID-19, especially as LA County moves further into the re-opening phases.”

“Residents who participate will receive a short, weekly text survey asking if they are experiencing symptoms,” Ferrer said.

“The survey can be completed in under five minutes. The data collected from the confidential survey will help us see trends at the community level, which will allow us to better allocate resources to highly impacted communities.”

To sign up, county residents over 18 can text @PROTECT to 35134. Participants will then be asked for their ZIP code, age range, gender, race/ethnicity and cell phone number.

Those who enroll will receive a weekly text message asking how they are physically feeling. If they are feeling ill, they will be asked follow-up questions.

Health officials said the survey data will be kept confidential and only summary information about responses will be released.

The survey is expected to run for 20 weeks.

