LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Halle Berry Monday night said she has pulled out of a movie project in which she was allegedly slated to portray a transgender character following controversy over comments she made last week while discussing the role.

Berry came under fire after discussing the role during an Instagram Live interview on Friday. She did not provide details on the name of the movie project.

She issued an apology on social media Monday in which she stated that she shouldn’t have even considered taking the role.

“Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I’d like to apologize for those remarks,” Berry wrote. “As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories.

“I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”

In 2002, Berry won the best actress Oscar for her role in “Monsters Ball.” She has also appeared in films including “Swordfish,” “X-Men,” and recently in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”