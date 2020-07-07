LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 546 newly confirmed cases and 20 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 21,101 cases and 506 deaths. The county said 8,896 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 518 county residents being treated in the hospital Tuesday, with 130 in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 587 newly confirmed cases and three more fatalities Tuesday, bringing countywide totals to 15,932 cases and 272 deaths. The county reported an estimated 8,696 had recovered.
There were 484 county residents being treated in the hospital Tuesday, with 164 in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 69 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 3,858 cases. Of those who had contracted the virus, 2,082 had recovered, 1,726 were under quarantine and 50 had died.
There were 79 county residents being treated in the hospital Monday, with 31 in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 264,915 Riverside County residents had been tested, 163,164 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 76,400 Ventura County residents had been tested.