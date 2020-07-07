SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) — A woman is wanted Tuesday after being caught on surveillance video carrying off a kitten who was later found dead on a South Gate street.
In a Facebook post, Candice Esquivel posted images of the woman with orange hair walking onto a porch.
One of the images she posted was of the kitten’s body lying on a street.
Security video shows the woman walking up to the porch carrying a bag, a sweatshirt and a face mask under her chin unlatching the gate to the porch. In another video from another angle, the woman fiddles with a Coca-Cola box before turning around with the kitten in one arm and a cigarette in her mouth.
Local residents have posted fliers about the incident in the area and have shared the video with authorities including animal rights groups, in the hopes the suspect can be identified and found.
Anyone with information about the woman can call South Gate police at (323) 563-5436.