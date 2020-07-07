SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) — A woman is wanted Tuesday after being caught on surveillance video carrying off a kitten who was later found dead on a South Gate street.

In a Facebook post, Cindy Esquivel posted images of the woman with orange hair walking onto a porch.

Security video shows the woman walking up to the porch carrying a bag, a sweatshirt and a face mask under her chin unlatching the gate to the porch. In another video from another angle, the woman fiddles with a Coca-Cola box before turning around with Esquivel’s 6-week-old kitten in one arm and a cigarette in her mouth. At one point, the woman is seeing spraying the kitten — known as Porch — with bug spray.

“This person, I just don’t understand how they can do something like that to a little innocent animal, it’s scary,” she said.

Porch’s body was later found in the street, his body brutalized and jaw broken.

Local residents have posted fliers about the incident in the area and have shared the video with authorities including animal rights groups, in the hopes the suspect can be identified and found.

Police are searching for the woman, who is believed to be a danger to the community.

“I think if she can do that to a small animal, who knows, she can do it to another one,” Esquival said. “Who knows what she’s capable of.”

Anyone with information about the woman can call South Gate police at (323) 563-5436.