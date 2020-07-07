CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A brush fire is burning off the 118 Freeway near Rocky Peak in Simi Valley.

The California Highway Patrol has shut down at least two westbound lanes of the freeway at Kuehner Drive.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

