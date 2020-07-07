Comments
SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A brush fire is burning off the 118 Freeway near Rocky Peak in Simi Valley.
The California Highway Patrol has shut down at least two westbound lanes of the freeway at Kuehner Drive.
#KuehnerIncident firefighters are responding to a brush fire on the side of 118 near rockey peak. Slow down in the area as FF will be working on and near the road way. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/GycL5IxQb1
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 7, 2020
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.