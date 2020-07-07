Comments
TWENTYNINE PALMS (CBSLA) — An active shooter has been reported Tuesday at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.
#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of an active shooter at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center – Twentynine Palms. More to follow.
— U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020
A shooter was first reported at about 6:30 a.m. A suspect is reportedly in custody.
It’s not clear if anyone has been shot or injured.
The base, located about 150 miles east of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert, is the largest Marine Corps base in the world at 932 square miles.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.