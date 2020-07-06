SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — The Seal Beach Police Department Monday asked for the public’s assistance as officers continued to search for two men accused of brandishing a handgun and firing shots into the air.

The shooting happened at about 7:14 p.m. at the First Street Municipal Beach Parking Lot, 15 Ocean Ave, on June. 28, police said.

Witnesses at the scene told police that two men were seen in a blue pick-up truck driving around the parking lot when one of the men took out a handgun and held it outside the window, according to the department.

The witnesses then said that as the truck drove out of the parking lot, one of the men fired several rounds up into the air, according to police.

“We are very interested in identifying and locating these two men,” Chief Philip Gonshak said in a statement. “These two suspects acted with no regard for anyone but themselves. I hate to think about what could have happened if someone was in the wrong place when those rounds fell back to the ground.”

There were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

The two men in the truck were described as Hispanic males, between the ages of 20-30. One was said to have had a black beard and several tattoos. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts. The other man, who was also said to have several tattoos, was last seen wearing a white tank top and a hat with what witnesses said appeared to be a Mexican flag on the side.

The vehicle was described as a royal blue, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 that appeared to be lifted.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Officer B. Balderrama at 562-799-4100 ext. 1628 or bbalderrama@sealbeachca.gov.