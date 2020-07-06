SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Another 663 coronavirus cases and three deaths were recorded Sunday in Orange County.
The O.C. Health Care Agency reported that there were now 16,845 cases and 366 fatalities from the disease.
The county’s cases included 1,218 residents of skilled nursing facilities, 406 jail inmates and 111 homeless people, according to the OC Health Care Agency.
Of the three deaths announced Sunday, one was a nursing home resident. The total number of fatalities includes 191 nursing home residents, 14 residents of assisted-living facilities and two homeless people.
The number of hospitalized patients in Orange County rose from 594 Saturday to 624, with the number of patients in intensive care rising from 193 to 197.
County officials reported that they had performed 266,502 COVID-19 tests, with 8,350 documented recoveries.
Most O.C. beaches were closed over the July 4th holiday weekend to help halt the spike in coronavirus cases. They reopened Monday.
