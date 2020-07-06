GARDENA (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed during an altercation with a store employee in Gardena Sunday night while waiting for a tow truck.
The victim was identified as 50-year-old Jerry Lewis of Gardena.
The shooting occurred at 7 p.m. in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Rosecrans Avenue, according to Gardena police.
Lewis was waiting for a tow truck to repair two flat tires when he got into some kind of physical altercation with a store employee. A gun was produced and Lewis was shot, police said. He died at the scene.
Its unclear who pulled out the gun and what circumstances prompted the fight. Police also did not confirm exactly where the employee worked.
It’s unclear if there is any security video of the incident. Anyone with information should call detectives at 310-217-9618.