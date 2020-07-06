LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported Monday that 44 additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the department’s total to 320.
According to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center, 254 employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure, and 136 have returned to work.
On Friday, the department announced the first coronavirus fatality among its ranks.
Erica McAdoo, a senior detention officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, died from complications related to the coronavirus, department officials said.
As of Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported 24 employees have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 101, Kellogg says.
Of the employees, 46 have returned to work, and 55 are at home recovering.
