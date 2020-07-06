LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – All beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties reopened Monday morning after being shut down for the July 4th holiday weekend in an attempt to help curb the spike in coronavirus cases.
All beaches in the two counties reopened at 5 a.m. Monday after having been closed since Friday. The Santa Monica Pier was scheduled to reopen as well.
In Venice and Santa Monica, where the rules were not strictly enforced, a few people were seen flouting the closures, as were some surfers in Malibu.
Despite a few exceptions, most Orange County beaches were closed over the holiday weekend as well. Seal Beach was closed Saturday, but reopened on Sunday. San Clemente Beach remained open all weekend, drawing huge crowds.
All beaches in Santa Barbara County were also closed, reopening at midnight Sunday. San Diego beaches remained open.
L.A. County’s coronavirus surge continued over the weekend. The county Public Health Department reported a total of 7,232 coronavirus cases for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Friday alone, there were 3,187 cases, a one-day record for the county since the pandemic began.