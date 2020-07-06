LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County public health officials reported 1,584 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday and 48 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 116,570 cases and 3,534 deaths.

Officials also reported 1,921 people were hospitalized Monday, the highest number of hospitalizations in many weeks.

Of those hospitalized, 28% of these people in the ICU and 18% on ventilators.

“Cases are surging, hospitalizations are increasing and mostly, this is all a reflection of a lot more community spread,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the rate of people who are tested for coronavirus and turn out to be positive has risen to

10% over the past seven days, a sign of increased community transmission of the virus.

To date, over 1.1 million people have been tested for the virus in the county.

State officials also reported an alarming surge in cases from over the holiday weekend. Between Thursday and Saturday, more than 7,200 people tested positive in California.

“It’s clear that after months of quarantine, combined with the reopening of many sectors in the span of several weeks, we have had a lot of people disregard the very practices that allowed us to slow the spread,” Ferrer said.

“Unfortunately this cannot continue. Our inability to follow the most basic infection control and distancing directives leads to serious illness and even the death of the people we love and the death of those who are loved by others.”

Last week, the county’s Public Health Department reported an increase of 7,232 coronavirus cases for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Friday alone, there were 3,187 new cases of coronavirus, the highest report of new cases to date.

For more information about the reopening protocols for L.A. County, please visit the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.