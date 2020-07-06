LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kanye West’s company Yeezy received a loan from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program worth between $2 million and $5 million, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department.
According to the clothing and sneaker brand, the loans were said to have saved 160 jobs.
Over the weekend, West tweeted that he will run for president, saying, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020Vision.”
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION
— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
One of his first supporters in this apparent bid for the White House was Space X founder Elon Musk, who tweeted in response, “You have my full support!”
West shared a picture on Twitter just a few days earlier of him and Musk together.