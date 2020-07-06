Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Neighbors are upset after a digital traffic sign was changed to display a hateful message.
A traffic message board in the Hollywood Hills was changed to read “Amerikkka sucks.” The altered sign was spotted over the weekend.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the board was rented by the DWP from an outside vendor. Police had to contact the vendor to have them shut it down.
It’s not clear how anyone gained access to the sign’s machinery since it was protected by a combo lock.