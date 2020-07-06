SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Firefighters working throughout the night stopped forward progress on a fast-moving 1,100-acre fire which broke out Sunday afternoon and ripped through brush between Santa Clarita and Agua Dulce, forcing the evacuation of dozens of homes.

The Soledad Fire broke out before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Agua Dulce Canyon Road and the 14 Freeway.

Driven by 20 to 30 mile-per-hour winds, by 5 p.m., it had exploded to 400 acres and forced the closure of the 14 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies began evacuating homes between Agua Dulce Canyon and Soledad Canyon roads, north and east of the 14 Freeway. About 200 to 300 people were evacuated.

Nine homes were threatened, but there was no word of any injuries or damage to structures.

The fire is officially at around 1,100 acres, although it is believed to have scorched anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 acres. Official numbers will be released later Monday morning. The level of containment was unclear.

The southbound lanes of the 14 Freeway were fully reopened just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Several northbound lanes remained blocked however.

There is no word on a cause, although officials are looking into whether fireworks may have sparked the blaze.

About 400 firefighters were battling the blaze, assisted by water-dropping helicopters. Along with LACFD, the Angeles National Forest, L.A. Fire Department and CAL Fire were taking part in the firefight.

The Red Cross established a temporary evacuation site in Palmdale, located in the Victory Outreach parking lot at 37419 25th St. East. Residents must remain in their vehicles.