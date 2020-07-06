LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Flags at the California State Capitol will fly at half-staff in honor of Los Angeles Police Department Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo who died on Friday from coronavirus complications.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday issued a statement saying he and his wife Jennifer Newsom are keeping McAdoo’s loved ones and colleagues in their thoughts.
The 39-year-old officer was assigned to the Custody Services Division of the Los Angeles Police Department. She is survived by her mother, Donna Royston.
The LAPD said 287 Department employees are currently at home after having been exposed to or have tested positive for coronavirus.
Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,584 new coronavirus cases and 48 additional deaths on Monday. To date, there is a countywide total of 116,570 cases and 3,534 deaths.