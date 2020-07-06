BURBANK (CBSLA) — The Walt Disney Co. has announced a partnership with Colin Kaepernick’s production firm to develop programming focused on race and equity issues.

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Co. remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger said in a statement.

“Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”

According to Disney, the first-look deal with the activist and former NFL quarterback’s Ra Vision Media will “focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and will provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers.”

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement.

“I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

The first project will be an “exclusive docuseries chronicling Kaepernick’s journey” over the past five years.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 when he sparked nationwide debate after kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

