LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, while San Bernardino County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,105 newly confirmed cases and seven more fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 20,555 cases and 486 deaths. The county said 8,711 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 495 county residents being treated in the hospital Monday, with 130 in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,669 newly confirmed cases since Friday, bringing the countywide total to 13,676 cases. Of those who contracted the virus, 269 had died and an estimated 8,324 had recovered.
There were 461 county residents being treated in the hospital Monday, with 158 in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 549 newly confirmed cases and three more fatalities since Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 3,789 cases and 50 deaths. The county reported 1,710 people were still under active quarantine and 2,029 had recovered.
There were 88 county residents being treated in the hospital Monday, with 30 in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 259,183 Riverside County residents had been tested, 160,643 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 76,400 Ventura County residents had been tested.