SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County Health Care Agency officials Monday reported 1,028 new cases of the novel coronavirus — the highest ever one-day total — but said the spike was due to a backlog of reporting from the state.

With just two of the newly reported cases involving skilled nursing facilities, nearly all new cases were caused by community spread.

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said the sharp increase in cases appeared to be tied to Memorial Day weekend gatherings and mass protests against police brutality.

“There’s something that was a trigger point to have that kind of an increase, and those are dates the specimen was collected, which makes sense when they’re getting sick two or three weeks out,” she said.

Bartlett also said the age of those infected was trending downward, with young adults in their 30s and 40s testing positive at a higher rate than previously recorded.

In total, the county has reported 17,882 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic — 1,220 reported at skilled nursing facilities, 410 from the county’s jails and 111 in the unhoused population — and 366 deaths.

The number of hospitalized patients also increased Monday, with 634 hospitalized, including 203 in intensive care units.

As of Monday, county officials had performed 270,659 COVID-19 tests and documented 8,634 recoveries.

