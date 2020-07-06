LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Conan O’Brien will begin filming his talk show Monday evening at the Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles.

O’Brien, who had been filming remotely from his home since the end of March, will continue interviewing guests via Zoom and without an audience.

A small staff and crew will join him at the intimate venue on La Cienega Boulevard. The remainder of the show’s production staff will continue working from home.

“I got started doing improv at the Coronet in 1986 and I’m glad we’ve figured out a way to safely keep that theater going during this lockdown,” O’Brien said in a statement released last week.

Largo’s owner, Mark Flanagan, said he’s “so thrilled to partner with these fine people who will help vitally support our venue through these awful times.”

“Conan is an old friend and also happens to be a very gifted television person, brilliant comedian and open-hearted human whose heart towers like his stature!” Flanagan said in a statement. “We can breathe a little easier, and keep this boat afloat until we can see you all again.”

Will Farrell is O’Brien’s first scheduled guest of the week, followed by Rob Lowe, Lisa Kudrow and Jameela Jamil.

Before the coronavirus pandemic began, “Conan,” had been filmed at the Warner Bros. studio in Burbank.

