PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — An 8-year-old was killed and three other children were injured in a carjacking on Sunday in Pico Rivera, detectives said.
The carjacking happened in the 9000 block of Whittier Boulevard, near Lindsay Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.
The child, whose name was not disclosed, died at the scene, according to the LASD.
The children suffered injuries after jumping from the van that the suspect carjacked. The suspect was after caught and is now in custody.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
