SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A suspect vehicle fled through a San Bernardino street, becoming airborne and traveling approximately 175 feet before striking a concrete wall over the weekend, police said.
The crash unfolded just before 10 p.m. Friday following an armed robbery call at a Del Taco on 2nd Street.
It was there that authorities say the suspect fled westbound on 5th Street towards Mount Vernon Avenue, traveling at a very high rate of speed.
The car “was not able to negotiate the curve in the road at Flores Street, subsequently driving off the roadway and over a guardrail. The vehicle became airborne and traveled approximately 175 feet, striking a concrete wall, and coming to rest,” police said in a news release.
No other cars were involved in the crash.
The driver, identified as Michael Mendoza Levario, 20, died as a result of the crash, as did a 15-year-old passenger. A second passenger, who is 13, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Police said speed was a factor in the crash. It is not known whether alcohol or drugs also played a role.