LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting of two men in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles that left one dead.
The shooting unfolded around 1:40 a.m. on 124th and South San Pedro streets. It was there that deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim.
When they arrived, they located two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
The suspect fled in a white vehicle, and remained at large.
An investigation was underway. Those with more information were asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.