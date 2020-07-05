CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a stabbing that claimed the life of a 68-year-old man in El Monte.

The incident was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Garvey Avenue.

It was there that officers responded following a “stabbing victim” call. When they arrived, they located the victim who had at least one wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic male, fled the location.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

