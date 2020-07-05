SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Seal Beach was one of the few coastal cities that reopened its beaches this Fourth of July weekend as coronavirus cases continue to rise.
The city’s beaches were closed on Saturday as a precaution, along with several other Orange County beaches.
There were mixed emotions from the people who came out to the beaches, with some completely okay with reopening the state, and others — including one coronavirus survivor — who are more cautious and plan to keep their distance from others.
“We don’t feel like there is much risk at the beach,” Seal Beach resident Jenny Campbell said. “Everyone keeps their space. We feel safe.”
Mary Kay, who says she recently recovered from a coronavirus diagnosis, said she wants people to “act responsibly” in regards to the coronavirus guidelines.
“[The closures] are too bad, but it was necessary obviously,” Kay said. “People can’t act responsibly.”
For the most part, beachgoers in Seal Beach were maintaining their distance from others and some wore face coverings as well as a precaution.