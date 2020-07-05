LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tony-nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a lengthy battle with coronavirus.

News of the 41-year-old’s death was confirmed by his wife, Amanda Kloots, on Instagram on Sunday.

She said, “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

The post continued, “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Cordero was being treated at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the ICU since March 31.

The actor had to have a leg amputated, get a tracheotomy and had been on life support.

Cordero also developed a lung infection, lost consciousness and had to be resuscitated, according to Kloots.

Kloots has posted frequent updates about Cordero’s condition on Instagram, urging fans and loved ones to keep their family in their thoughts and sharing stories about smiling and singing in Cordero’s hospital room everyday.

Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his role in “Bullets Over Broadway.” He appeared in the series “Blue Bloods” and the film “Going in Style.”

Cordero is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their infant son Elvis, among other family and friends.