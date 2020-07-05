LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials resumed reporting coronavirus cases on Sunday after three days of “data processing improvements.” A more detailed analysis of the reported cases are expected to be provided on Monday.

The county’s Public Health Department is reporting an increase of 7,232 coronavirus cases for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Friday alone, there were 3,187 new cases of coronavirus, which is the highest report of new cases to date.

Thursday saw 2,643 new cases and on Saturday, there were 1,402 cases. Officials note that Saturday’s number is missing lab reports from one of the larger labs.

As of Saturday, there were 1,921 confirmed coronavirus-related hospitalizations, with 28% of these people in the ICU and 18% on ventilators. This remains higher than the 1,889 reported last week, officials said.

Officials said there are an estimated 30 new coronavirus deaths, but that it is an “undercount… pending verification.”

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer urged workplaces and retailers to work hard to keep their employees and customers safe.

All county residents are urged to avoid confined spaces, close contact with non-household members, and crowded places. In addition, all county residents are urged to wear face coverings in public, continue to practice proper hand hygiene, and stay at home as much as possible.

According to the current orders in place, singing and chanting are not allowed for indoor services at houses of worship; indoor and in-person dining at restaurants are closed; indoor operations at museums, zoos and aquariums are closed; bars remain closed; and face coverings and gloves must be worn at fitness facilities.

For more information about the reopening protocols for L.A. County, please visit the Public Health website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Specifically for the city of Los Angeles, Gov. Eric Garcetti announced the release of an online tracker that allows residents to monitor the current coronavirus threat level.

As of Sunday night, the city of L.A. was at Level Orange, which means “we are at extremely high risk of infection.” Residents are urged to exercise precautions and stay home as much as possible.