LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An illegal fireworks display in Northridge Saturday resulted in an apartment building catching fire, destroying eight units.

“There were a lot of fireworks. Basically, one of the fireworks on the other side, it kind of skipped over and landed on the palm tree,” said Carlos De Santiago, a resident.

The fire resulted in flames spreading to a neighboring apartment building.

As a result, eight units in that complex were destroyed, and five people were injured. Of those, three were taken to a hospital with varying degrees of injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to a few burns. At least one person, however, attempted to jump from a balcony.

Ericka Rivera, a resident, is among those who has now been displaced. “I lost everything, all of our memories. Pictures, everything,” she said through tears.

Scene from South LA (credit: OnScene.tv)

Elsewhere, in South Los Angeles, palm trees similarly caught fire, causing a fireball. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, however.

Between 3 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, the LAPD says it received 1,700 calls, as opposed to 1,000 calls on an average night.

