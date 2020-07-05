LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An illegal fireworks display in Northridge Saturday resulted in an apartment building catching fire, destroying eight units.
“There were a lot of fireworks. Basically, one of the fireworks on the other side, it kind of skipped over and landed on the palm tree,” said Carlos De Santiago, a resident.
The fire resulted in flames spreading to a neighboring apartment building.
As a result, eight units in that complex were destroyed, and five people were injured. Of those, three were taken to a hospital with varying degrees of injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to a few burns. At least one person, however, attempted to jump from a balcony.
Ericka Rivera, a resident, is among those who has now been displaced. “I lost everything, all of our memories. Pictures, everything,” she said through tears.
Elsewhere, in South Los Angeles, palm trees similarly caught fire, causing a fireball. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, however.
Between 3 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, the LAPD says it received 1,700 calls, as opposed to 1,000 calls on an average night.