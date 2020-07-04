Comments
SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A football player at Royal High School in Simi Valley has tested positive for coronavirus, the Simi Valley School District announced Saturday.
The player interacted with a small group of players and coaches on June 22-23, during athletic conditioning, the district said in an email alerting parents over the weekend.
All potential contacts have been notified, according to school officials. Meanwhile, the student was said to be doing well and was recovering.
Last month, the district announced that a coach at the school had tested positive for COVID-19, but did not specify what sport the Royal High School coach oversees.