NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday were investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in North Hollywood.
The crash unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Friday as a sport utility vehicle was traveling east on Victory Boulevard.
It was there that a pedestrian was hit. First responders arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. He was described as a 35-year-old man. His identity has been withheld pending notification of loved ones.
Police say the driver fled the scene.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Valley Traffic Division Ofcr. Freeman at (818) 644-8115.