RUNNING SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Fire crews worked overnight to contain a brush fire that burned in the San Bernardino mountains.
About 100 acres burned near the community of Running Springs, prompting the closure of State Route 330 for several hours.
Evacuation orders were eventually downgraded from mandatory to voluntary as crews battled those flames.
Wendy Ware, a resident, expressed concerns.
“It was a little scary. I wasn’t sure if I should start packing up,” she said.
The fire caused campers to be evacuated at a popular Keller Peak area. It remains unclear when they can return. So far, containment is at around 15 percent.