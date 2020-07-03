Comments
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – An investigation is underway into the death of a woman who was found inside a burning sleeping bag in an unincorporated area of Inglewood Thursday night.
Just after 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and county firefighters were called to the 11800 block of Aviation Boulevard found the woman inside a sleeping bag which was on fire behind a bulldozer in a parking lot.
The fire was extinguished and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. Her name was not released.
There was no suspect information and no word on a motive.