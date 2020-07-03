Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A second USC athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Friday.
The athlete was experiencing symptoms and put in isolation. Neither the player’s name or sport was disclosed.
In the second week of voluntary workouts on campus, USC has conducted 126 coronavirus tests on returning athletes. On June 26, USC announced another student had tested positive. The athlete’s identity was not released either, but the university has said the student is no longer in isolation.
