LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while Ventura did not release updated figures.
Riverside County health officials reported 730 newly confirmed cases and 14 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 19,450 cases and 479 deaths. The county said 8,352 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 462 county residents being treated in the hospital Thursday, with 120 in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 524 newly confirmed cases and four more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 13,676 cases and 269 deaths. The county said an estimated 7,800 had recovered from the illness.
There were 428 county residents being treated in the hospital Thursday, with 151 in intensive care units.
As of Thursday, Ventura County had reported 3,096 total cases and 47 deaths.
As of Friday evening, 245,345 Riverside County residents and 151,269 San Bernardino County residents had been tested.